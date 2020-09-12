Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NS. TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:NS opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth $8,787,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

