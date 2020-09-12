Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.40. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Magna International stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 99.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

