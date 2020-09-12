Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

