Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Down 5.4%

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 632,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 449,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yatra Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 3.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $441,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

