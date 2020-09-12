Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Buys $25,008.36 in Stock

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

