Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $97.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

