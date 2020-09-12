Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15,539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,685,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

