Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 29th

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.
