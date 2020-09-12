Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 29th

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.27. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.