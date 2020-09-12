Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 809,291 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 558,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

