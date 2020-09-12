Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WWW opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
