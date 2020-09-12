WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $85.78.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.