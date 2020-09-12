WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.56 ($2.65).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 21,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,692.40 ($51,865.15).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

