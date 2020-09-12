Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

