Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 57.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

