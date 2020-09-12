Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 195.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

