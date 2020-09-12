Wayne Mepham Sells 17,002 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £35,364.16 ($46,209.54).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 92.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JUP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.