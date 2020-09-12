Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Washington Federal have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company doesn't have decent earnings surprise history. The company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions. Near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance are expected to hurt the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) and revenue growth to some extent. Further, increasing operating expenses (as the bank continues technology upgrades) are expected to hurt profitability. Nevertheless, steady growth in loan balance and a strong liquidity position are expected to continue supporting profitability over time. Also, the company's capital deployment activities indicate balance sheet strength and will enhance shareholder value.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

