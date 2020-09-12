Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Lim Hua Min Acquires 11,335 Shares

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 11,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £78,550.94 ($102,640.72).

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.