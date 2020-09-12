Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €82.32 ($96.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

