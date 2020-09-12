W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

