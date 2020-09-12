Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Volkswagen stock opened at €149.84 ($176.28) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

