Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Canaccord Genuity

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target (up from GBX 690 ($9.02)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,040.90 ($13.60).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Thursday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 756.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

