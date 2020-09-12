Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Receives $31.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE VST opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,176 shares of company stock worth $1,308,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after buying an additional 1,593,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 1,564,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

