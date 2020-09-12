Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 374,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 161,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visterra by 218.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Visterra in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Visterra in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visterra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visterra during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

