Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

