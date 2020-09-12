Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 606,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 811,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $198,823.35. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

