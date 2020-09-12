Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

