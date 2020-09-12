Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medallia by 301.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after buying an additional 5,997,579 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 171.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,640,339 shares in the company, valued at $65,695,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,897,701 shares of company stock valued at $60,170,559.

Shares of MDLA opened at $30.91 on Friday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

