Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 734,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,198,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.20.

LBRDK opened at $137.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

