Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.08, a PEG ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.