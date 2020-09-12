Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,580,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,315,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 811,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

HOLX stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

