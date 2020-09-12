Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 52.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,438 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,148,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,637 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vale by 6.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,963,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after acquiring an additional 500,454 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $11.67 on Friday. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

