Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $539,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 256.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.