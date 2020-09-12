Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.