Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $505,000 Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,690,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 107,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 265,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 265,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 18,325.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

