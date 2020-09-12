Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of AME stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

