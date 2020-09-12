Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,661,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,152,000 after acquiring an additional 644,000 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

