Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,810 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

