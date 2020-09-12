Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,059 Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,525. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.