Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,891 Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,975,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.60. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

