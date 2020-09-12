Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,788 Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

