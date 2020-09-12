Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

