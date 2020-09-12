Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,463,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $68,957,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $1,901,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Baxter International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

