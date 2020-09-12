Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 39,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

