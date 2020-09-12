Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

