Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

KSA stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

