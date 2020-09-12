Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.