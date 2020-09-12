Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

