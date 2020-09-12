Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.