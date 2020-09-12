Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $664,000 in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,588 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 337,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 283,913 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 850,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 455,413 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 448,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,029,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.