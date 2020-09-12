Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $635,000 in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

